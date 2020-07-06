Janelle Aull WEST COLUMBIA - On Friday, July 3rd Ellen Janelle Aull, "Nanny", went to be with our Lord. She fought a hard battle against Alzheimer's Disease, but was surrounded by family and so much love as she drew her last breath. As she left her earthly body, "It is Well with My Soul", flowed through the room. Mrs. Aull was the Administrative Assistant to the VP of Colonial Life Insurance, and the telecommunications director for 28 Years. Her leadership was exemplary. She was a devoted member of Northside Baptist Church, and cared for others with a giving heart. Her love of flowers, birds and her passion for gardening were well known by many. The flora in their yard could bring peace and a smile to the face of all passersby. Nanny was more than a dedicated wife and an adoring mother, she was an understanding friend, doting grandmother, and a playful great-grand mother. She was so special to us all and will leave a void that can never be filled, until the day we meet again. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Eddy, her son Phillip (Susan), Daughter Vanessa (Mike), Son Gary, and Son Craig (Stephanie). Grandchildren Kyle, Lauren, Taylor, Hannah, Matthew, Johnathan, Zachary, Christopher and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday July 6th, 6-8 PM at Thompsons Funeral Home in Lexington. Service will be Tuesday July 7th at 3 pm at Thompsons Funeral Home in Lexington with a family service and entombment at Woodridge Memorial Park on Corley Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Alzheimer's Association
Columbia Chapter 140 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210 Phone Number 803-791-3430.