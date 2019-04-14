Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janelle Brown. View Sign

Janelle R. Brown LEXINGTON Janelle Roof "Nell" Brown, 92, of Lexington, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, on September 12, 1926, she was the oldest daughter of Tally M. and Irene C. Hoyt Roof. Nell was raised in Lexington, SC and worked as a secretary for AgFirst Farm Credit Bank, formerly Federal Land Bank for many years until her retirement. Following her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spent time in Europe, Mexico, and Hawaii. Survivors include her brother, Eugene Roof (Johann); sister, Betty Woodward (Edgar); nieces and nephews, Mike Roof (Sheila), Celeste Prange (Gregg), Mark Woodward, Ronald Culpepper "Ronnie", Laurie Culpepper, Marcelle Boland (Ray); as well as special friends, Graham and Barbara Dantzler, Vivian and Carrol Shull, Olin and Claudia Chassereau. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James Henry Brown; a brother, Henry Roof, as well as well as her sister and best friend, Helen Culpepper. The graveside service for Mrs. Brown will be held 6:30 o'clock, Tuesday, April 16th, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 105 Main Street, Blythewood, with Pastor Dan Jorgenson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 until 6 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, P.O Box 846, Blythewood, SC 29016; or to Presbyterian Communities Nursing Homes, 700 DaVega Drive, Lexington, SC 29073. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Janelle R. Brown LEXINGTON Janelle Roof "Nell" Brown, 92, of Lexington, died Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, on September 12, 1926, she was the oldest daughter of Tally M. and Irene C. Hoyt Roof. Nell was raised in Lexington, SC and worked as a secretary for AgFirst Farm Credit Bank, formerly Federal Land Bank for many years until her retirement. Following her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spent time in Europe, Mexico, and Hawaii. Survivors include her brother, Eugene Roof (Johann); sister, Betty Woodward (Edgar); nieces and nephews, Mike Roof (Sheila), Celeste Prange (Gregg), Mark Woodward, Ronald Culpepper "Ronnie", Laurie Culpepper, Marcelle Boland (Ray); as well as special friends, Graham and Barbara Dantzler, Vivian and Carrol Shull, Olin and Claudia Chassereau. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James Henry Brown; a brother, Henry Roof, as well as well as her sister and best friend, Helen Culpepper. The graveside service for Mrs. Brown will be held 6:30 o'clock, Tuesday, April 16th, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 105 Main Street, Blythewood, with Pastor Dan Jorgenson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 until 6 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, P.O Box 846, Blythewood, SC 29016; or to Presbyterian Communities Nursing Homes, 700 DaVega Drive, Lexington, SC 29073. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

(803) 754-6290 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close