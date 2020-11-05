1/1
Janet Boyce
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Boyce
December 29, 1934 - October 18, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Janet Lee Boyce, age 85, of Columbia, SC and formerly of Statesville, NC, passed away October 18, 2020. Her full biography is at www.barr-price.com/obituary/Janet-Boyce. Janet is survived by her son, Mark Boyce of Charleston, SC; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Dina Boyce and their children, Julia and Carissa, of Charlotte, NC; and her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Matt Arduino and their children, Luke and Ben, of Atlanta, GA.
Janet is remembered as being humorous, a caring mother to her family, a warm friend to many and devoted follower of Jesus. The family and friends will celebrate Janet's life at First Presbyterian Church Columbia on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 2 pm. and all are welcome. To attend by livestream https://www.firstprescolumbia.org/live. To join by zoom and share your stories, email Janetcelebrationoflife@gmail.com and request the link. Flowers or donations can be sent to First Presbyterian Church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved