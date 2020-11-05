Janet Boyce
December 29, 1934 - October 18, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Janet Lee Boyce, age 85, of Columbia, SC and formerly of Statesville, NC, passed away October 18, 2020. Her full biography is at www.barr-price.com/obituary/Janet-Boyce
. Janet is survived by her son, Mark Boyce of Charleston, SC; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Dina Boyce and their children, Julia and Carissa, of Charlotte, NC; and her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Matt Arduino and their children, Luke and Ben, of Atlanta, GA.
Janet is remembered as being humorous, a caring mother to her family, a warm friend to many and devoted follower of Jesus. The family and friends will celebrate Janet's life at First Presbyterian Church Columbia on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 2 pm. and all are welcome. To attend by livestream https://www.firstprescolumbia.org/live
. To join by zoom and share your stories, email Janetcelebrationoflife@gmail.com and request the link. Flowers or donations can be sent to First Presbyterian Church.