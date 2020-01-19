Janet Miller Chandler COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Janet Miller Chandler, 72, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2019 at Crossings Community Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. Mrs. Chandler passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born in Buffalo, New York on January 6, 1947, she was a daughter of the late William Miller and Gertrude Bounty Miller. Janet was a graduate of West Kenmore High School in Buffalo. She worked as a Special Education Teaching Assistant and in retail sales for Dancing Supply. She was a member of Crossings Community Church, Red Hatters, Richland County Library Book Club, and scrapbooking clubs. Janet loved taking trips to Disney World with her family. When she invested in someone or something, she always put her whole heart into it. Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Richard T. Chandler; daughter, Suzanne Robin Kelly (Scott) of Charlotte, N.C.; special cousin, Staryl Adams of Eden, N.Y. and her daughters, Kara and Carla. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Vaughn Jungham; and nephew, William Jungham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231 . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jan. 19, 2020