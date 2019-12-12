Janet Dabney CAMDEN, SC - A funeral service to celebrate the life of Janet Ann Craven Dabney, age 75, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM. Memorial may be made to Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road #212, Charlotte, NC 28277. Janet died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born in Newport News, VA, she was the daughter of the late Janet Rae Curlee and George Cleland Craven. She retired from the Kershaw County School District where she worked as a media clerk. Janet was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gerald Vernon Dabney; daughters, Angela Susan Dabney Bagwell (Landrum) of Lithia, FL, Julie Lynette Dabney Snider (Joseph) of Columbia, Christina Beth Dabney Frasier (Herbie) of Camden; son, Gerald David Dabney (Becky) of Camden; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Elaine Craven Thurmond (Don) of Elgin; sisters-in-law, Lowrance Dabney Morris and Billie Riddle Dabney of Camden; numerous nieces and nephews. Janet was predeceased by her parents and brother, Vaughn Cleland Craven. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Dabney family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com .
Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019