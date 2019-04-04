Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Ferguson. View Sign

Janet Lorraine Oetting Ferguson May 31, 1934 April 1, 2019 COLUMBIA - It was a sad day on Lake Murray on a beautiful first day of April when "The Hostess With The Mostest" went to join her beloved husband, Gene, in heaven. He has been waiting there for her since June 3, 2009, along with Janet's parents and two sisters and many others she and Gene loved. Oh, how they will all treasure it when she hosts one of her famous lasagna parties up there, just as she hosted Gene's USC voice students and other friends and relatives on a regular basis. No one could host a dinner, party or celebration better than Janet. Janet is survived by her four children, Rick (Dee) Ferguson of Colorado Springs, CO, Kathy (Werner) Neven of Heimerzheim, Germany, Chris (Ken) Graves and Randy (Sabrina) Ferguson, of Greenville, SC. She is further mourned by nine grandchildren, ten great-grand sons, and many, many other family and friends. A member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Janet will be fondly remembered as one of the choir's faithful, when she was still able to attend. Her beautiful soprano voice graced the sanctuary under the direction of her husband, Gene, there for many years. Gene and Janet grew up in small Missouri towns, but they took their family to see the world, and lived, among other places, in Germany for many years while Gene sang on various stages of European opera houses. Oh, how proud she was of Gene, and what a love story Gene and Janet had! They were a beautiful example of a loving couple, and were an inspiration to many. A strong believer in higher education, Janet earned three university degrees, including a Master of Music and a Master of Social Work. It was with this last degree that Janet performed some of her best deeds. She lovingly worked for many years at the Bryan Dorn VA Hospital in Columbia, helping hundreds of veterans with their struggles with PTSD, re-entering the civilian world, and receiving the benefits to which they were entitled. One of the vets loved her so much that he presented her with his Purple Heart medal upon her retirement. Janet's children thank the many friends and family for their thoughts and prayers, visits, notes and cards, food, flowers and love. A big thank you goes to Donald and Connie Gray, who took special care of Janet after Gene's death. A huge sports fan, Janet loved watching any sport the Gamecocks played. Not many football games were played without Donald and Connie there watching with her, and always with something sweet to eat. Donald also dropped by regularly to trim Janet's bushes and have a nice visit before he departed to do a good deed for someone else. Also priceless were Janet's caretakers from Always Best Care. Sweet Lovern Benn is especially loved by the family for her affectionate, attentive care given to Janet during the last months Janet was still able to live in her home. It was only after her last hospitalization in February that Janet finally agreed that she needed more care than she could receive staying in her home, and she became a resident at Wellmore of Lexington. Two physical therapists that were especially dear to Janet were Josh and Mary. All who worked with Janet loved her. All who attended her parties admired and adored her. And anybody who was down on their luck went to her for advice and counsel. She was a gift to the worldand to her children. She will be missed. But, she will finally be reunited with her beloved Gene. Visitation will be Friday, April 5th, 5-7 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, 7600 Woodrow St., Irmo, SC. Funeral will be on Saturday, April 6th, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1715 Bull Street, Columbia, SC. A luncheon will be provided after the service in the Fellowship Hall. Final interment will be in Windsor, MO, next to her husband. Memorials may be made to the Gene Ferguson Scholarship Fund, University of S.C. School of Music, Columbia, SC 29208. Memories may be shared at

Funeral Home Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo , SC 29063
(803) 732-2211



