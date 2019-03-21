Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Lee. View Sign

Janet Willis "Cissy" Lee WEST COLUMBIA Janet Willis "Cissy" Lee, 58 entered into eternal rest on March 18, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Born December 31, 1960 in Savannah, GA to Sally Monroe Willis and the late David F. Willis, Jr. Janet was a member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church, and retired from Lexington Medical after 36 years as a Surgical Technologist. Janet is survived by her husband of 33 years, Michael Lee, Sr.; daughter, Mariah Derby (Joey) of Gilbert; sons, Michael Lee, Jr of West Columbia and Charlie Lee of Swansea; mother, Sally Monroe Willis of Cayce; grandsons, Blake Derby and Cale Derby; granddaughter, Cheyanne Lee; and brother, James Willis of West Columbia. Funeral services for Janet will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, 1025 Pineview Drive, Columbia, SC 29209 with burial to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to time of service at Pine Bluff Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Janet's memory to Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

