Janet Lee McMahon WEST COLUMBIA - Janet Lee McMahon, age 76, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana on April 4, 1943, to the late George and Gertrude McVety. Jan loved to cook and bake for anyone she met. Her favorite thing, however, was being a mom to her four children and "Janma" to her five grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her son, Allen McMahon (Kim) and is survived by her three other children, Rhonda Elliott (George), Debra Clippard (Reece), and Brain McMahon (Veronica). She also leaves behind five grandchildren, James Baker, Jennifer McMahon, and Aliza, Bailey, and Camryn McMahon. She lived in West Columbia, SC at the time of her passing. She will be missed dearly by many and we will miss the "World According to Jan."
Published in The State on Feb. 11, 2020