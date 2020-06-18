Janet Lorraine Slocum Craig COLUMBIA - Janet Lorraine Slocum Craig, 73, wife of Albert Edward Craig, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunbar will supply masks and hand sanitizer and social distancing standards will be in place. Janet Lorraine Slocum Craig was born in Hornell, NY, the daughter of the late Walter A. and Mabel Miller Slocum. She was employed as a Hardware Installer for a furniture manufacturing company, in NY; after moving to SC she took a position as a Retail Store Manager, where she loved engaging with customers and helping them with decorating ideas. Jan enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, doing crafts and being active in her community. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Divas and Diamonds, and the Magnolia Belles. She is survived by her husband, Albert Edward Craig; three daughters, Sandra Elizabeth Johnson of Leicester, NY, Patricia Anne Welton of Dansville, NY, and Kimberly Sue Ford of Montclair, NJ; three stepdaughters, Caroline Craig Overcash of Rock Hill, Sharon Martha Craig of Columbia, Janet Melissa Jackson of Charleston; three brothers, Charles Arthur Slocum of TX, James Edward Slocum of Hornell, NY, George Slocum of Candor NY; two sisters, Marcella Butler of Arkport, NY, Ruth Henry of Shermans Dale, PA; and three grandchildren, Emily Welton, Noah Overcash, and Abbigail Reese Jackson. Memorials may be made to United Way of the Midlands, 1818 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 18, 2020.