Janey Low Scully COLUMBIA - The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will immediately follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Scully passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, in Franke at Seaside Retirement Community, Mount Pleasant, SC. Born April 11, 1925 in Hillsboro, TX she was the daughter of the late Sam Eugene and Beatrice Mackey Low of Texas. She graduated from The John Sealy College of Nursing, University of Texas, 1946 and loved gardening, cooking, traveling and watching her grandchildren grow. Mrs. Scully was predeceased by Dr. Bernard Robert Scully, husband of 58 years. Surviving are her sons, Brian Eugene Scully of Louisville, KY and Mark David Scully and wife, Diane of Mount Pleasant, SC; three grandchildren, Heather Scully, Ashtyn Scully and Jarryd Scully; sisters, Susan Snyder, Mary Lindsey, and Penny Teter of Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the , https://donate3.cancer.org. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Oct. 16, 2019