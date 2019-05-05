Janice Delores Branham WEST COLUMBIA - Janice Delores Branham, 74 of West Columbia, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home, Friday, May 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 4, 1945 to the late Wylie and Evelyn Head. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ben and Terry Head. Janice is survived by her husband of 53 years, J. L. Branham; son, Jay Branham (Francie); daughter, Angie Dyches (Adam); grandchildren, Amber Dyches and Garrett Branham; and great grandson, Everett Alexander. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Southland Memorial Gardens. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 5, 2019