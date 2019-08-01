Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Jackson Richmond Cunningham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Janet J. Richmond Cunningham COLUMBIA Funeral service for Janet Jackson Richmond Cunningham, 84, will be held Noon Today, August 1, 2019 at First Calvary Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in The Green Lawn Memorial Park. A. A. Dicks Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Janet Richmond Cunningham, affectionately known as Dimples, was born September 18, 1934. She answered the call from labor to reward on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born to the late George and Eliza Richmond in Richland County, SC. Ms. Cunningham was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church where she served on the Senior Missionary Society, Pulpit Aide and Senior and Jubilee Choirs. Janet was a graduate of C. A. Johnson High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Allen University. She did post graduate studies for a certification in Special Education at Columbia College University of South Carolina, Wayne State University of Detroit, Michigan and the University of Missouri. She strongly believed in education and was a dedicated and exemplary teacher. She taught for twenty-eight years in elementary and high schools and was a resource specialist in Fairfield and Lee County District Schools and was a member of the SC Educational Association Council for exceptional children. She volunteered her time tutoring in her home for anyone who asked. Ms. Cunningham was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher. Surviving are: her daughters, Renee Williams of Dunwoody, GA and Rev. Gayle (Billy) Coker of Columbia, SC; sons, Michael D. Jackson and Darryl Cunningham of Columbia, SC; beloved grandchildren, Danielle, Ashley, Brandi, and Chelsea; six great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to include the Bakers, the Capers and the Spann families. PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE aadicksfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

