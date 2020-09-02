1/
Janice K. Craps LEXINGTON Janice K. Craps, 81, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. A private family service will be conducted at Boiling Springs UMC, followed by a public service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boiling Springs UMC Hearts and Hands Ministry in Lexington, SC. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Born in Richland County, she was the daughter of the late D. W. Kyzer and Celeste Gunter Kyzer. She was an active member of Boiling Springs UMC. She was President and President Emeritus of the Sunshine Club at Boiling Springs, a member of the W.I.R.E. Women, UMC Women and Administrative Council of BSUMC, and was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years. She retired from DHEC where she worked for over 40 years. She is survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Junius W. Craps; sons, Neil (Len) Craps of Lexington, Mark (Stacie) Craps of Lexington, and Jami (Joey Bessman) Craps of Aiken; brother, Floyd (Dell) Kyzer of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Bryce (Alex) Craps of Lexington, McKenzie (Mikey) Craps of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Gracen (Dustin) Klinefelter of Lexington, Martin Craps and Kylie Craps, both of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Shiloh Craps and Emery Craps, both of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Pandora Craps of Lexington. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411

Published in The State on Sep. 2, 2020.
