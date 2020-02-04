Janice King Hall (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-754-6290
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
New Providence Baptist Church
884 Antioch Rd.
Hartsville, SC
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
New Providence Baptist Church
1884 Antioch Rd
Hartsville, SC
Obituary
Janice King Hall BLYTHEWOOD - Janice King Hall, 81, of Blythewood, formerly of Hartsville, SC, died Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born July 18,1938 in Darlington, SC, she was a daughter of the late Jessie H. King and Sarah Ann Dixon King. Mrs. Hall is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Clarence Hall; children Janice Kay Barton, Annette Bramlett, John W. Hall; four grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Clarence Wilbur Hall. A funeral service will be held in Columbia on Tuesday, February 4th, at 4 o'clock, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will greet friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 3 o'clock. A funeral service will be held in Hartsville, SC, at 3 o'clock, Wednesday, February 5th, at New Providence Baptist Church, 1884 Antioch Rd., Hartsville, SC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service at the church beginning at 2 o'clock. Memories and online condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 4, 2020
