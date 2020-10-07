1/1
Janice Musgrove
1941 - 2020
1/1
November 7, 1941
West Columbia, South Carolina - Janice Peterman Musgrove passed away earlier this year due to complications from Alzheimer's. She was 78 years old.
Janice, also affectionately called "Mot" by some of her family, was a beloved member of the West Columbia and Lexington, SC communities. Originally from Abbeville, SC, Janice spent her young adult years in Fort Lauderdale, FL, before finally settling in West Columbia. As a mail carrier for the USPS for over 15 years, Janice delivered countless letters, cards, packages, and smiles to her customers. She was also very active in the church and the ministries. Janice spent the last few years of her life in Franklin, TN, close to family and her grandchildren.
Janice is preceded in her death by her parents Duel and Anne Peterman, her husband Frank Musgrove, and her brother Duel (Pete) Peterman. She is survived by her sister Earline Dutton, her son and daughter-in-law Kendall and Judy Musgrove, and grandchildren Emilia and Eriana Musgrove. She is also survived by her stepchildren Brenda, Marilyn, Melvin, Sheila, and their families.
Her family cordially invites you to her memorial service at Southland Memorial Gardens in West Columbia on October 9th at 1 pm.


Published in The State on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Service
01:00 PM
Southland Memorial Gardens
