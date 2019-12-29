Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Olden. View Sign Service Information Palmer Memorial Chapel 1200 Fontaine Place Columbia , SC 29202 (803)-786-6300 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Lynette Olden SUMTER - Funeral services for Janice Lynette Olden will be held 12:30PM Monday, December 30, 2019, at Wayman Chapel AME Church in Sumter, South Carolina, with interment to follow. The public may view Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-6 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia and again on Monday from 11:30AM until the hour of service. Janice Lynette Olden transitioned Monday, December 23, 2019. Born in Sumter County, South Carolina, she was the seventh of eight children born to the late John and Larlia Champion Olden. A lifelong member of Wayman Chapel AME Church, she served in many capacities including: the Stewardess Board; the Senior Usher Board; the Wayman Chapel Inspirational Choir; Class Leader; and former Acolyte Advisor. She was a graduate of Hillcrest High School in the Class of 1978, and a 1982 graduate of the University of South Carolina where she majored in Business Management. She was first employed by the Citizens & Southern Bank and later by Blue Cross Blue Shield as a voice analyst for over thirty-four years. In her spare time, she was an avid reader who enjoyed games, sewing, working with young people, and spending time with family and friends. She was jovial, positive, personable, generous, and loving. She always saw the best in people and in situations. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Olden; two sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law. Surviving are six siblings: Ruth Jenkins, Carrie Jenkins, Emma O. Neal, Eleanor C. Olden, John C. Olden, and Thomas L. Olden; six nieces; four nephews; two godchildren; a host of grandnieces and grandnephews. Please visit

