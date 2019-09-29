Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Ready. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Ready LEXINGTON - Janice Elizabeth Giles Ready, 70, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, SC on July 12, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Bradley T. and Lillie Turner Giles. Janice was a longtime member of Springdale Baptist Church, where she actively served in multiple children's ministries and shared a close fellowship with her beloved Sunday school class. Janice had a decorated military career of over 30 years, where she retired in 2011 from the South Carolina Army National Guard as the first ever female Command Chief Warrant Officer 5. She loved to travel, and found her greatest joy in spending time with her grandchildren. Janice is survived by her daughter, Holly Sellers (Matt); brothers, Mike Giles, Tim Miller, and Steve Miller; a sister, Vivian Bosworth; her grandchildren, Ben and Aiden; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Monday, September 30th at Springdale Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy McGill officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 9am. Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guest register at

Janice Ready LEXINGTON - Janice Elizabeth Giles Ready, 70, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, SC on July 12, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Bradley T. and Lillie Turner Giles. Janice was a longtime member of Springdale Baptist Church, where she actively served in multiple children's ministries and shared a close fellowship with her beloved Sunday school class. Janice had a decorated military career of over 30 years, where she retired in 2011 from the South Carolina Army National Guard as the first ever female Command Chief Warrant Officer 5. She loved to travel, and found her greatest joy in spending time with her grandchildren. Janice is survived by her daughter, Holly Sellers (Matt); brothers, Mike Giles, Tim Miller, and Steve Miller; a sister, Vivian Bosworth; her grandchildren, Ben and Aiden; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Monday, September 30th at Springdale Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy McGill officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 9am. Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guest register at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close