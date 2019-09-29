Janice Ready LEXINGTON - Janice Elizabeth Giles Ready, 70, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, SC on July 12, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Bradley T. and Lillie Turner Giles. Janice was a longtime member of Springdale Baptist Church, where she actively served in multiple children's ministries and shared a close fellowship with her beloved Sunday school class. Janice had a decorated military career of over 30 years, where she retired in 2011 from the South Carolina Army National Guard as the first ever female Command Chief Warrant Officer 5. She loved to travel, and found her greatest joy in spending time with her grandchildren. Janice is survived by her daughter, Holly Sellers (Matt); brothers, Mike Giles, Tim Miller, and Steve Miller; a sister, Vivian Bosworth; her grandchildren, Ben and Aiden; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Monday, September 30th at Springdale Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy McGill officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 9am. Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guest register at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
