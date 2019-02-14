Janice Roberts

Janice McNeal Roberts COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Janice McNeal Roberts will be held Friday 1:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation will be held this evening from 7:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Surviving are: her son, Antonio Roberts; daughters, Yolanda Rumph and Nicole Roberts; father, Melvin Brown; one brother, four sisters, four grandchildren, a host of other relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 14, 2019
