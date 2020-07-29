Janice Russell

Janice Glass Russell PASS CHRISTIAN, MS - Janice Glass Russell of Pass Christian, MS passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 77. Janice was born November 8, 1942 in Columbia, SC.She was preceded in death by her parents William and Louise Glass, and her son-in-law Chris Wilson. She is survived by her daughters Janet L. Russell and Molly R. Wilson, along with her two grandsons Hunter and Luke Wilson all of Pass Christian. She also leaves behind a brother Craig Glass of Blythewood, SC as well as an aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Janice attended Olympia High School in Columbia, SC where she was Miss Junior 1960 and the Queen of Hearts in 1961. She then went to work at Southern Bell/Bellsouth in 1962 as a switchboard operator before moving on to other positions. Janice retired after 32 years. She continued to work at family-owned businesses well into her 70s. Janice loved bingo, football, golf, shopping, and of course Mardi Gras. She moved to the Gulf Coast in 2001 to be near her grandsons who she cherished most of all. She attended every school performance, sporting event, and awards ceremony. She doted on her grandsons daily as they did on her. Janice was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America where she volunteered her time with many of their projects. She also served her community of Pass Christian after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. Janice commanded any room she entered. Every head turned to gaze at her beauty as she worked the room. She never met a stranger and always left a smile on your face. Her favorite flowers came from the French Potager in Bay St. Louis, MS. Donations can be made to the Olympia-Granby Mill Village Museum in Columbia, S.C. Or the Humane Society of South Mississippi. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 3:00PM at Bradford- O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel, Gulfport, MS. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com