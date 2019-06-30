Janice Avhon Wodtke CHAPIN Funeral services for Janice Avhon Wodtke, 65, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary St., Chapin, SC 29036 or to , 207 Regency Executive Park Dr., Ste. #170, Charlotte, NC 28217. To read full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughmanchapin.com.
Published in The State on June 30, 2019