Janie Lou Ramsey (1974 - 2020)
Service Information
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC
29071
(803)-356-4411
Obituary
Janie Lou Ramsey LEXINGTON Janie Lou Sharpe Ramsey, 46, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Surviving include her daughter, Tia Ramsey; mother, Mary E. Cook; life partner, Robert Walker; brothers, Billy (Laurel) Crummie, Marty Sharpe, Wendell (Trish) Sharpe, and Anthony (Candy) Cook; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her father, Joel K. Sharpe; step-father, James Cook; brothers, George Lee, Joel Sharpe, Jr., and Linda Rushton. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 29, 2020
