Janie M. Green
1947 - 2020
Janie M. Green GADSDEN - The life of Mrs. Janie M. Green was marked "Well Done" on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Janie was born in Gadsden, South Carolina on April 25, 1947, daughter of the late Mattie L. Brown and Melton Sumpter. Janie received her education in the public schools of Richland County and was a proud 1965 graduate of Hopkins High School. She worked passionately for 35 years at Square D (Schneider Electric) and retired in 2009. Those left to experience the rich legacy of Janie M. Green are her son, George L. (Angela) Green, Jr. ;her daughter Angela (Anthony) Williams; three sisters, Sara L. Webber Rebecca Blue and Betty (Tom) Adams ; five sisters-in-law, Pauline Perkins Brown, Emma J. Green, Barbara A. Green, and Sarah A. Green, Mary L. Green; two brothers-in-law, James Green , Hezekiah (Cornelia) Green ; eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, loving relatives and caring friends. The graveside service for Mrs. Janie M. Green will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 10:00 AM at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
