Service Information Palmer Memorial Chapel 1200 Fontaine Place Columbia , SC 29802 (803)-786-6300

Janie Moody Addison Aiken COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Janie Moody Addison Aiken will be 12 noon Monday, March 16, 2020, at Willow Grove AME Church in Rembert, SC with interment to follow at the church cemetery. The public may view Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2-6 PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia and on Monday at Willow Grove from 11AM until the hour of service. The family will receive friends at 4 High Glen Court in Columbia until 8PM nightly. Janie Moody Addison Aiken, wife of the late James Albert Aiken, departed this earthly life Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Providence Health in Columbia, SC. Born in Sumter County, SC, she was the seventh of twelve children born to the late Preston and Jessie H. Johnson Moody. She was the adopted daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Talley H. Addison. She was a lifelong member of Willow Grove AME Church where she served in numerous capacities. She was a graduate of Allen University, earned a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education from New York University, and completed further studies at the University of South Carolina. She retired as an educator after thirty-six years of teaching. Surviving are a son, Albert Addison (Monica) Aiken; four grandchildren; three stepchildren; two sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit

