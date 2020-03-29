Janie N. Sharpe Baxter (1925 - 2020)
Service Information
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC
29170
(803)-755-3527
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Southland Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Janie N. Sharpe Baxter WEST COLUMBIA Born on October 13, 1925 in West Columbia, Janie Baxter passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late Henry Baxter,and they owned J&H Insulation,Inc. until they retired. Janie was a loving mother and grandmother, and affectionately known as Granny. She was a wonderful cook who loved to gather with family and friends. Surviving are her children, Bari Cade (Bill), Judy Roberts (Lenny Onorato),three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Janie was preceded in death by two brothers, Grady Sharpe and Dewey C. Sharpe,and two sisters,Ruth Shumpert and Julia Wood. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will beheld Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. JudeChildren'sResearchHospital. The family wishes to thank Frances, Angela, and Angelina for their faithful and loving care. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2020
