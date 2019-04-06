Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janis Croft. View Sign

Janis Commins Croft IRMO Funeral Service for Janis C. Croft, 67, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. Mrs. Croft passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Harry James Commins, Jr. and Mildred "Wee" Evans Commins. She was the wife of Thomas Leon Croft. Mrs. Croft was a member of Union United Methodist Church, the Joy Sunday School Class, and enjoyed her Bible study groups. She worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 12 years before a beginning her 26 year career where she taught four year old preschool at McGregor Presbyterian Church Preschool. She enjoyed gardening, reading, decorating, but most importantly being with her family and friends. Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Harrison Croft (Lindy); daughter, Neilly Croft Weeks (Michael); grandchildren, Croft Weeks and Mills Weeks. She is also survived by two sisters, Pat Dew and Betsy Hill (Lynn). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories may be shared at

7600 WOODROW ST

Irmo , SC 29063

