Janis Jeffcoat Lucas West CAYCE, SC - Janis Jeffcoat Lucas West of Cayce, SC went to her heavenly home on Oct. 12, 2019. She was born September 25, 1930 in Swansea, SC to the late William Edgar and Minnie Lee Wise Jeffcoat. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Earl Lucas and John West. She was the 5th child of eight with one surviving sister, Chrystlene Huggins of Prosperity, SC Janis is survived by her four loving children, Deborrah L. Mote, Timothy E. Lucas (Stephanie), Ruth A Blake and Mary L. Hutto, four grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. Janis retired from Baptist Hospital after 32 years of dedicated service. She was a faithful Christian, loved gardening, baking and helping people in the community. The memorial service will be held at State Street Baptist Church, 1420 State Street at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service. Janis will be laid to rest at Southland Memorial Gardens with a private family service. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gods Helping Hands, State Street Baptist Church Building Fund or Breast Cancer Research. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Oct. 17, 2019