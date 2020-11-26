1/1
Janis Louise Kennen Fox
1950 - 2020
Janis Louise Kennen Fox
March 23, 1950 - November 21, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Janis Fox of Wheeling, West Virginia and Lexington, South Carolina embarked on her next adventure on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Jan was born March 23, 1950 and was the daughter of the late Harold E. C. Kennen and Gene Carol Wycherley Kennen.
She is survived by her daughter Emily Fox, and countless cousins, friends, students, and neighbors.
Jan served children as a teacher for 40 years, both in Marshall County, West Virginia and Lexington, South Carolina. After moving to Lexington in 1990, Jan continued her teaching career at Lexington Elementary and later retired from Lake Murray Elementary after years of devoted service to the many students who came through her classroom. Jan enjoyed many friendships in the teaching community. Her love of children made her a natural and attentive educator. It was her life's work and dedication.
Jan enjoyed gardening, travel, a nice glass of white wine, her sorority Kappa Kappa Iota, and cheering on the Gamecocks. She enjoyed being active and participated in several fitness groups in and around Lexington including jazzercise, water aerobics, and strength training. She most enjoyed spending time with those she loved and laughed with; especially her daughter and their toy poodle Beauregard. Her loving and joyful spirit was a blessing to all.
A memorial service will be held at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington, South Carolina on Wednesday, December 2nd at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will be held prior from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Donations in Jan's memory can be made to the Chris Meyer's Children Place, 204 Bickley Road, Lexington, South Carolina, 29072.


Published in The State on Nov. 26, 2020.
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
