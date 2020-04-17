Janiyah Aurianna Edwards SPRINGFIELD - Little Miss Janiyah Edwards, (affectionately known as "Baby J") 5, of 2086 Windsor Road, Springfield, SC died unexpectedly on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was the daughter of Latrell Wingard and James L. Edwards. She was fortunate enough to have a second mom, Sabrina Wingard, who played and instrumental role in her life. A public viewing for Janiyah will be held on Friday, April 17, 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC. Graveside services will be 11:00 am, on Saturday, April 18, Christian Hill Cemetery, Millers Pond Road, Salley, SC. Friends may call at the home on 2085 Windsor Road, Springfield, SC and Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.
Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2020