1/
Janne Phillips
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janne Phillips
October 9, 1931 - October 1, 2020
Missouri City, Texas - Beverly Janne Dawson Phillips, 88, formerly of Columbia, SC, passed away at her home in Missouri City, Texas on October 1, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC October 9, 1931, Janne married William "Bill" Webster Phillips in Charlotte, NC on June 20, 1953. Janne lovingly raised three children, then welcomed her son- and daughters-in-law into her family with open arms. She adored her five grandsons and celebrated the birth of her only granddaughter. Janne traveled extensively throughout her life, both with family and with friends she had made while in college. Janne enjoyed gardening, tracking the weather, and reading novels. Hers was a life well lived. She will be remembered by those who love her for her warm smile, contagious laugh, poise, grace, and unwavering love and support.
Janne was preceded in death by her parents, John Gordon Dawson and Edna Lott Dawson. In addition to her husband, Janne is survived by her daughter Kathryn Phillips Weber (Bernie) of Missouri City, TX and her sons, Robert Gordon Phillips (Shari) of Charleston, SC and Richard William Phillips (Andrea) of Wake Forest, NC; her grandsons Patrick, William, Wesley (Erin), Matthew, and Nathan Phillips and her granddaughter Emma Phillips; her brother John Gordon Dawson, Jr. (Catharine), and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to: 4740 Gibson Road, Meggett, SC 29449
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Heart Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved