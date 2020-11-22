Janne Phillips
October 9, 1931 - October 1, 2020
Missouri City, Texas - Beverly Janne Dawson Phillips, 88, formerly of Columbia, SC, passed away at her home in Missouri City, Texas on October 1, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC October 9, 1931, Janne married William "Bill" Webster Phillips in Charlotte, NC on June 20, 1953. Janne lovingly raised three children, then welcomed her son- and daughters-in-law into her family with open arms. She adored her five grandsons and celebrated the birth of her only granddaughter. Janne traveled extensively throughout her life, both with family and with friends she had made while in college. Janne enjoyed gardening, tracking the weather, and reading novels. Hers was a life well lived. She will be remembered by those who love her for her warm smile, contagious laugh, poise, grace, and unwavering love and support.
Janne was preceded in death by her parents, John Gordon Dawson and Edna Lott Dawson. In addition to her husband, Janne is survived by her daughter Kathryn Phillips Weber (Bernie) of Missouri City, TX and her sons, Robert Gordon Phillips (Shari) of Charleston, SC and Richard William Phillips (Andrea) of Wake Forest, NC; her grandsons Patrick, William, Wesley (Erin), Matthew, and Nathan Phillips and her granddaughter Emma Phillips; her brother John Gordon Dawson, Jr. (Catharine), and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to: 4740 Gibson Road, Meggett, SC 29449
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Heart Association
.