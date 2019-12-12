Jason Michael Smith COLUMBIA - A Celebration of Life for Jason Michael Smith, 41, will be held from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mr. Smith died Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was a son of Lewis William Smith III and Jeanne Arre Smith. He worked as the manager of Branham's Wholesale Floral Supply. Jason was an avid football fan of the Carolina Gamecocks and the Carolina Panthers. The family invites you to honor Jason by wearing your favorite team jersey to his celebration. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his spouse, Joby T. Smith; son, Jason Michael Smith, Jr.; stepdaughter, Jessica Borgmeyer (David); maternal grandmother, Darlene Arre; brother, Jonathan Smith; sister, Melissa Rabon; grandson, Jace Borgmeyer; two nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019