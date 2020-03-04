Jason Sprankle LEXINGTON A Celebration of Life for Jason "JB" Sprankle, 59, will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Dr. Sprankle was born July 14, 1960 in Frederick, MD and passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was a passionate music teacher to his students at River Bluff High School. He served in the National Guard and was in the 246th Army Band. He was full of life and kept everyone laughing. JB was an amazing guitar player and a rock star to so many. Dr. Sprankle was a loving son, father, brother and granddaddy. He is survived by his mother, Betty Lou Sprankle of Myrtle Beach, SC; father and step-mother, Tom (Katherine) Sprankle of Canton, TX; children, Brett Sprankle of Bastrop, TX, Niki Butler of Cape May, NJ, Angel Gildner of Lexington, SC, Tyler Sprankle of Hollywood, FL, Reid Sprankle of Murfreesboro, TN; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Frank Sprankle of Irmo, SC, Rob Sprankle of Irmo, SC, John Sprankle of TX, Nevin Sprankle of Dallas, TX and sister, Deb Sprankle of CO.www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2020