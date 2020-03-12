Jason Watha Ballington, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - Jason Watha Ballington, Jr., 93, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Lexington County on April 9, 1926, he was a son of the late Jason Watha Ballington, Sr. and Carrie Keisler Ballington. J.W. served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 26th Infantry Division in the European Theatre. He was a lifetime owner in the Timber and Lumber Business and a longtime member of Columbia First Seventh Day Adventist Church. Surviving are his wife of 34 years Sandra C. Ballington; children, JoAnn Steller of Chattanooga, TN, Jeannie Chastain (Dr. Allan C. Chastain) of McDonald, TN, Jason W. Ballington III (Linda M. Ballington) of Lexington, SC, and Tony Ballington of Lexington; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Rosalyn Reeder Ballington; step-daughter, Julie Costerisan; and ten brothers and sisters. Memorials may be made to Columbia First Seventh Day Adventist Church, 243 Riverchase Way, Lexington, SC 29072; or , P.O. Box 758589 Topeka, KS 66675. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. in the Vista Room of the Blue Marlin Restaurant. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2020