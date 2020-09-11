Javan Cornelius Haygood LEXINGTON - Javan Cornelius Haygood, affectionally known as "Van" was born on August 24, 1976 in Fort Jackson, South Carolina to Marvin Haygood and Mary Lou Pugh Haygood. On Monday, September 7, 2020, he transitioned into eternal life. Javan attended school in several parts of our country and the world, such as, Augsburg, Germany; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Eustis, Virginia; Fort Meade, Maryland; and finally graduating at Lexington High School, Lexington, South Carolina. Javan leaves to cherish his memory, his parents Marvin and Mary Lou Haygood; his son, Kobe Alexander Kirk; his daughter, Ravan Breana Haygood; his brother, Bryant Wayne (Angela) Haygood; seven Uncles, eight Aunts and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Haygood will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 11:00 AM at Calvary Holiness Church of God, 1534 Middle Street, Cayce, South Carolina; followed with burial at Calvary Holiness Church of God' Cemetery, 510 Iva Road, North, South Carolina 29112. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and flowers may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
.