Javier D. Alcorta COLUMBIA Javier D. Alcorta, 77, of Columbia, died Wednesday, December 3, 2019. Born October 31, 1942 in Havana, Cuba he was a son of the late Jesus and Higinia Diaz Alcorta. Mr. Alcorta retired from Allied Signal after a 30 year career as a plant manager and director. He was a proud alumnus of Georgia Tech. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Maria Elena Quintas Alcorta; children, Javier Antonio Alcorta (Celeste), Christine Alcorta Maddock (David), Michael Anthony Alcorta and Michelle Alcorta Laney (Art); grandchildren, Christian, Caroline and Justin Alcorta, Alexandra, Tyler and Andrew Maddock, David and Thomas Laney; and a brother, Sergio Alcorta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 o'clock, Saturday, December 7th, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Road, Columbia, with Fr. C. Alexander "Sandy" McDonald officiating. Final Commentdation and Farewell Prayers will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Columbarium. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at

