Jay Marra

Service Information
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-754-6290
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
West End Cemetery
131 Crosson St
Newberry, SC
View Map
Obituary
Jay Alan Marra COLUMBIA - Jay Alan Marra, 60, of Columbia, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was the son of Barbara Douglas. Surviving in addition to his mother are his siblings, Ed Marra, Bobb Douglas, and Dana Douglas. A graveside service for Jay will be held 12 o'clock, Tuesday, March 24th, at West End Cemetery, 131 Crosson St., Newberry, SC 29108. Jay will be available for viewing from 1 until 5 o'clock Sunday, March 22nd, as well as Monday, March 23rd form 9 until 5 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020
