Jayne Elizabeth Eleaze WEST COLUMBIA On Friday, January 10, 2020, Jayne Elizabeth Eleazer was called home to be forever in the presence of her Lord and Savior. She was surrounded by her family and friends who loved her immensely. Everyone who met Jayne immediately became a friend because she never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need. She treated everyone like family, and no one was exempt from her good-natured teasing. Jayne was born on June 2, 1943. She was the daughter of the late WH and Emmie Mae Allen. For 58 years, Jayne was a devoted wife to Donald Julian Eleazer, Sr. She was a member of Saluda River Baptist Church, Hwy. 378, in West Columbia. She is survived by her husband, Don; children, Donald "Chip" Julian Eleazer, Jr. (Janet) of Mooresville NC, Julynn Elizabeth Eleazer Spence (Zack) of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Ashton (Charlie) Eleazer, Zachariah Spence, Kylie Spence, Courtney (Spence) MacArthur (Ben) of Lexington, SC; great-grandchildren, Jake Colvin and Johnny MacArthur; sister, Millie Galloway (John) of Lake Murray and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Evelyn Allen and Bobbie Becknell. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC for the compassionate care and treatment of our beloved Jayne. Also, to the staff at Staybridge Suites of Durham, NC who treated us like family. Services will be held at Saluda River Baptist Church on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm, officiated by Dr. Charles Westbrook and eulogy by Reverend John Culp. Visitation will be held at the church, prior to the service, to begin at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow the service at Woodridge Memorial Gardens, Lexington, SC. In memory of Jayne, donations can be made to Saluda River Baptist Family Life Center. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

