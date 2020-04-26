Little Master Jayshaun Edwards SPRINGFIELD, SC - Jayshaun Edwards, 3, of 2085 Windsor Road, Springfield, SC died unexpectedly on, April 21, 2020. He was the son of Latrell Wingard and James L. Edwards. A public viewing for Jayshaun will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Fulmer's Funeral Home, Springfield, SC. Graveside services will be 11:00 am, on Monday, April 27, Christian Hill Cemetery, Millers Pond Road, Salley, SC Friends may call at the Stroman's residence, 559 Stroman Lane, Springfield, SC and Fulmer's Funeral Home of Springfield.
Published in The State on Apr. 26, 2020