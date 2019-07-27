Jean A Deloach CHARLESTON - Jean Aldret Deloach, 79, of Charleston, SC passed away June 26, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. She was born on February 1, 1940 to the late Clarence E. Aldret and Venice Knight Aldret. Jean is survived by her children, Joi DeLoach Remoll and Charles Keith DeLoach; and her brother, Buddy Aldret. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Spurgeon DeLoach. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209 with Pastor Terry Cagle officiating. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on July 27, 2019