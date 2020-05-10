Jean A. Shivel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Paschal Shivel 1925-2020 WILLIAMSBURG, VA - Jean Shivel died of a stroke at Brookdale Chambrel in Williamsburg, Virginia, 13 April 2020. She was 94. Jean was born in South Carolina, the only child of Eugenia Adams, a school teacher, and Gary Paschal, an attorney. She grew up in Columbia and in 1941 she was the sponsor of the USS Columbia, a US Navy light cruiser, named for her home city. She attended the University of South Carolina but left her studies to marry Lt. Glen Shivel in 1943. Jean and Glen's early married life took them to postings in Japan, Hawaii, and California. She retained a life-long affinity to Pacific cultures. The family settled in Virginia in the 1960s and moved to Williamsburg in 1967. Jean joined St Stephen Lutheran Church and served on many committees there over 50 years of membership. She had a life-long interest in history, houses and gardens, reading and family. She was a member of the Williamsburg Garden Club of Virginia and enjoyed assisting in its many activities. She supported and enjoyed the Williamsburg Public Library and took part in childhood reading programs. She is survived by 2 children: Jan Shivel who lives in Great Britain and Gary Shivel who lives in Spain, 5 grandsons, and 4 great grandchildren. Another son Dr Glen Shivel died in 2006. Online condolences may be posted via Bucktrout Funeral Home, Williamsburg, www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved