Jean Bryant Boyd, Jr. LEXINGTON Jean Bryant Boyd, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by all of his family on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Lexington Extended Care. He was the son of Jean Bryant, Sr. and Gertrude Mayer Boyd. Jean had a long-time career in broadcasting at WIS, ETV, and WOLO. He retired from WOLO and then went to work part-time for the Lexington County Court House as a Bailiff. Music was an important part of his life. He sang in church choirs and was a member of the Columbia Choral Society and a charter member of the Lexington Choral Society. He was an avid Gamecock fan and, before declining health prevented it, never missed a home game. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 38 years, Myra C. Boyd; his brother, Ben Boyd; his brothers-in-law, Russell Corley (Shelia) and Jerry Corley (Barbara); niece, Heather Corley; nephews, Heath Corley (Angie), Blakely Boyd (Shannon), and Bryant Boyd (Tiffany); great nephews, Dalton Corley, Dylan and Nathan Boyd; and great niece, Julianna Boyd. He had so many loving children that have touched his life. A visitation will be held at Providence Lutheran Church Sanctuary on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at Providence Lutheran Church in Lexington, SC, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 4:00 pm. A private committal service will be held prior in Ridgeway, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Lutheran Church, 840 Old Chapin Road, Lexington, SC 29072. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

