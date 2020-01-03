Jean Coker Shirley CAMDEN A graveside service for Sylvia Jean Coker Shirley, 77, will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Quaker Cemetery. The Rev. Lyn Hill Officiate. Mrs. Shirley, wife of the late Johnnie B. Shirley, Jr., passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Betty Coker. She retired from nursing after working for Kershaw County Medical Center Operating Room, Dialysis Center in Camden and Blue Cross Blue Shield. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Mrs. Shirley enjoyed reading but, most of all, caring for her family. Surviving are her sons, Johnnie B. Shirley III (Angel) of Camden, Dr. Paul C. Shirley (Robyn) of Bluffton, and Mark C. Shirley of Columbia; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020