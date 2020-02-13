Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Dawsey White. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home-Colonial Chapel 5202 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Dawsey White COLUMBIA - Jean Dawsey White, 93, of Columbia, died Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born in Aynor, SC, on November 16, 1926, she was the daughter of the late James Wilson Dawsey and Maida Culbertson Dawsey. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, William Gary "Bill" White, Jr.; three sisters, Estelle Mohr, Mozelle Elliott and Catherine Brown; and one brother, John Dawsey. She is survived by four children, Wm. Gary White III, David Glenn White (Ann), Richard Gregg White (Vonnie), and Elizabeth "Beth" White Marchette (Jack); twelve grandchildren; William James White, Joye Elizabeth White, Mathew Glenn White, William Robert Cargill, Thomas Oscar Cargill, Hope Cargill Butterworth, Richard "Rick" Gregg White Jr., Cyrus Preston White, Katie White Smith , Rose Marchette Morrison, Rebecca Marchette Moya- Mendez and Rachael Marchette Hudson and eighteen great- grandchildren. She is also survived by a myriad of nieces and nephews that she loved as if they were her own. Jean graduated from Columbia College and taught home economics for thirty years, at E L Wright Jr High, Dent Middle School and Richland Northeast High School. An incomparable cook, she nourished generations of her family in both body and spirit. She loved country music and the stories that the songs tell, and she especially loved to square dance. She and Bill danced together for decades as members of the Carolina Twirlers, with whom they traveled the country, bringing joy to each other and to those who witnessed them, including grandchildren lucky enough to be baby-sat at "The Barn." For many years she was vibrantly active in the life of College Place United Methodist Church, serving as president of the Niven Cantwell Circle and chairing the Worship Committee. Her faith led and sustained her. She was strong in her beliefs and never afraid to share them. Her strength was matched only by love of her family, to whom she taught honesty, courage, humility, and gratitude through the substance of her own example. She will be missed dearly by a family that continues to grow and continues to marvel at her, and by all who were lucky enough to know her. The funeral service for Mrs. White will be held at eleven o'clock, Monday, February 17th at College Place United Methodist Church, 4801 Colonial Dr, Columbia, SC with the Reverend Fadetra Harrington Boyd and Reverend Wylie Cooper officiating. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 o'clock, Sunday evening at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia. Memorials may be made to College Place United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting ShivesFuneral-Home.com Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

