Jean de Luca WELCOME, NC - Jean Newell de Luca, 85, of Welcome passed away on January 27, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living facility in Greensboro, NC. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 4-6pm at Piedmont Funeral Home. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Mrs. de Luca was born September 27, 1934 to the late Clarence Newell and Mae Pearman Newell. She graduated from Farm Life School and attended Kings Business College. She was a secretary in the Engineering Department of the VA Hospital in Salisbury. Jean attended First Baptist Church and was in the Sr. Choir, she was also an active volunteer with Senior Services, Meals on Wheels and Twirlettes. She enjoyed reading, cooking, sewing and traveling. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Major Sanders de Luca and her brother, Larry Newell. Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Faith Holder Rhodes (Ed) of Greensboro, step daughter, Anne Lucht (Tom) of Columbia, SC., step son, Jim de Luca of Charleston, SC., one grandson and 5 step grandchildren. Memorials may be made to local s, Hospice and First Baptist Church of Lexington. Online condolences may be made at

