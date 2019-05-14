Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Edith Doan Newman. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast 4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-788-6310 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Edith Doan Newman COLUMBIA - Jean Edith Doan Newman, RN, formerly a resident of Eldora, Iowa followed the Light on May 9, 2019. Surviving are her son, Jeffrey G. Newman, a granddaughter, Jennifer Newman of Irmo, a sister. Gloria Doan of Centerville, Ohio, four nieces, six grandnieces and one grandnephew. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Jean Newman, Oct. 12, 1952; her husband, Major Glen T. Newman, USAF (RET), June 27, 2005 and a son, Scott Gene Newman, March 2, 2012, a sister, Joan Doan Ellers and a brother, Ravelle "Bud" Doan. Born February 23, 1923 in Eldora, IA, Mrs. Newman, graduated from the Eldora High School, attended Ellsworth College, Iowa Falls, IA where she earned a Pre-Med Degree in 1942. She then graduated from St. Joseph Mercy College of Nursing, Sioux City, IA with a BS, RN from the University of IA in 1945. Mrs. Newman dedicated herself to the nursing profession and worked for a total of 66 years as a RN. She was employed at IA Falls Hospital; Mary Greely Hospital, Ames, IA; Libertyville, IL Hospital; Keesler AFB Hospital, Biloxi, MS; Resurrection Hospital, Park Ridge, IL; North Ridge Hospital, CA; Commonwealth Doctors' Hospital, Fairfax, VA; DeWitt Hospital, Fort Belvoir, VA; Santa Ana-Tustin Community Hospital, CA; and worked for twenty years at Moncrief Army Hospital, Fort Jackson, SC, retiring at 85 in September 2008. Nurse Newman also volunteered for the Red Cross at Travis AFB, CA, and Moncrief Army Community Hospital, Columbia. She had many talents at oil painting, flower arranging, and was a constant reader Also, she was a lifelong member of the Doane Family Association. Mrs. Newman will be remembered for her amazing life force, her generosity, imaginative sense of humor which helped many people get through difficult situations and her love for her patients. Mrs. Newman will be interred with her husband at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glen T. Newman Scholarship Fund at Richland NE High School or to a . Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

