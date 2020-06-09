Jean Eloise Jones Durham
1935 - 2020
Jean Eloise Jones Durham COLUMBIA - Jean Eloise Jones Durham passed away quietly and comfortably on June 8, 2020 at 85 years of age. She was born in Wilmington, NC to the late Rufus Parham Jones and Naomi Blake Jones on May 24, 1935. She graduated from New Hanover High School and attended Flora MacDonald College in NC. In 1955, she married Travis Jackson Durham. They lived in Baton Rouge, LA while Travis attended Louisiana State University, and moved to Columbia, SC in 1962. Mr. and Mrs. Durham were members of Trinity Presbyterian Church and were active in the community. Mrs. Durham is survived by her two sons (Dr. Bradford Alan Durham and his wife Johanna Maleki Durham, and Travis Keith Durham), her two grandchildren (Jessica Durham Apple and her husband Jason Garrett Apple, and Christopher Blake Durham and his wife Tricia McCubbin Durham), and her one great-granddaughter (Joyce Louise Durham). She is predeceased by her husband of over sixty years (Travis Jackson Durham), her two sisters (Katherine Niven and Laura "Peggy" Chason), her daughter-in-law (Louise Howard Durham). A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. There will also be a livestream of the funeral service starting at 12:55 p.m. on Dunbar Funeral Home Devine's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DunbarDevine. Memorials can be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1000 Greenlawn Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

