Jean Marchant Kaminer Hendrix

October 22, 2020

Lexington, South Carolina - Jean Marchant Kaminer Hendrix, loving mother, grandmother and devoted wife, died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 85. A grave side service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Sunday, November 1st at 2 PM. Social distancing will be observed and attendees will be able to participate from their vehicles.

Born on June 14, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur Earl and Beatrice Marchant Kaminer.

She attended Lexington High School where she met her future husband, H. Walter Hendrix III. They graduated in 1953 and married in 1956.

Jean was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church where she served as volunteer organist for over 34 years. She was secretary/treasurer of Hendrix Builders and it's associated entities. She demonstrated her gentle strength and loving Christian spirit in all she did.

Jean is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, H. Walter Hendrix; her son, Steve (Althea); daughter, Wanda H. Wingard (Bert); grandchildren, Clayton Hendrix, Casey Purcell, Chandler Hendrix, Brent Wingard, Rebekah Wingard; and loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Miriam Kaminer Driggers.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 226 Corley Mill Rd., Lexington SC, 29072. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.





