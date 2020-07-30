Jean Ann Nielsen Maky SENECA - Jean Ann Nielsen Maky, 87, formerly of Lexington, SC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Seneca, SC. Born in Queens, New York, to the late Lucille and Henry Nielsen, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Jean was a passionate gardener, loved decorating her house for all seasons and holidays, and enjoyed ceramics, painting, and crafts of all kinds. She was known for her insatiable sweet tooth, fastidious housekeeping, and inventive spirit during a game of scrabble. Her boundless energy, creativity, and enthusiasm will be dearly missed. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, George John Maky, Jr., and granddaughter, Lisa Etherington. She is survived by her children, Jean Manheimer (Peter), Debbie Etherington (David), George J. Maky III (Paula), Karan Rukrigl (Peter); grandchildren, Stacey Jodie (Brett), Jeff Manheimer (Brooke), Adam Etherington (Leah), Laura Maky, Somers Farmer (Ric), Pierce Rukrigl (Perry), Chad Rukrigl; and great-grandchildren, Alexis and Faith Jodie, and Jack, Drew, and Sydney Manheimer. Pastor Chris Heavner of St. Michael Lutheran Church, Greenville, SC, led a private family service celebrating Jean's life on Sunday, July 19. Jean was a donor to the Gift of Body Program at the USC School of Medicine. Donations in Jean's memory may be made to The Residences at Park Place, Memory Care Fund, 115 Gillespie Rd., Seneca, SC, 29678, or a charity close to your heart.



