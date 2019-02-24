Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Nelson. View Sign

Jean Johnson Nelson HILTON HEAD ISLAND - Jean Johnson Nelson passed away December 21st, 2018 on Hilton Head Island, SC at the age of 76. She is survived by her daughter Judith Lillian McFall, her son Henry Eugene McFall, her sister Judith Royce Johnson, and her granddaughter Jeannie Hilton Sapp. Jean was born and raised in Columbia, SC by parents Roy and Lois Johnson and graduated from Dreher High School and the University of SC. Jean was incredibly smart, witty, and generous. In addition to raising a family, she developed many lasting friendships and was always very active in her community. After assuming leadership roles in the Junior Woman's Club of Columbia, she moved to Hilton Head Island approximately 25 years ago. Here, Jean was President and Historian of the Sea Pines Garden Club for two years and an active participant in organized tennis leagues for Palmetto Dunes and Sea Pines. She was also a founding member of the Starry Eyed Readers Book Club and a member of the Marshview Book Club. The family will always be grateful for Cinderetha Washington and Shawn DeJesus as they were angels sent for the continuous care of Jean for the last months of her beautiful and productive life. A Memorial service will be held at St. Andrews by the Sea on Hilton Head Island on Wednesday the 27th at 11:00 AM.

