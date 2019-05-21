Jean P. Harman LEESVILLE Graveside Services for Jean Parks Harman, 76, will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Bredholt officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church 2347 Summerland Hwy B-L, SC 29070. Mrs. Harman passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Glenn William, Jr. and Monnie Cecile Meetze Parks. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church and was a retired secretary from Baptist Hospital. Surviving include a son, Glenn (Kristi) Harman; daughters, Shana (Randell) Oswalt and Denae (Walter) Smith; brother, Tommy Parks; grandchildren, Jennifer Oswalt (Clay) Barton, Jessica Oswalt (Tim) Snipes, Christopher Smith, and Joey Smith; 4 great grandchildren and 1 due in August. She was predeceased by her husband, Billy Judson Harman. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on May 21, 2019