Jean O. Rabon COLUMBIA A Celebration of Life service for Jean O Rabon, 83, of Columbia, will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Columbia First Church of the Nazarene, 901 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Pastors Rusty Rabon and Kyle Himmelwright will officiate. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington. To read the complete obituary and sign the online guest book, please visit www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 1, 2019
